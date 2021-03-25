Litecoin Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $173.460 by 03:57 (07:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.76% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $11.682B, or 0.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $15.750B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $171.400 to $178.325 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 15.52%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.760B or 2.36% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $171.4001 to $206.0984 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 58.70% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $52,394.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.58% on the day.

was trading at $1,576.83 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.01%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $984.953B or 59.82% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $182.992B or 11.11% of the total cryptocurrency market value.