List of potential exposure sites and hotspots in Brisbane after man tests positive to COVID-19 including Carindale Shopping Centre, Bunnings Stafford

A public health alert with a list of potential exposure sites will be issued by Queensland Health after a man tested positive to COVID-19 .

During his infectious period he visited a shopping centre, a Bunnings, and a fresh fruit market.

It is unclear how the 26-year-old from Stafford, in Brisbane, contracted the virus.

A man with coronavirus visited the Bunnings in Stafford while potentially infectious. (Google Maps)

Queensland Health will issue a public health alert for the following locations:

Carindale Shopping Centre on March 20 from 11am

Baskin Robbins Icecream Everton Park from 8am

Fresh Food Market at Gasworks in Newstead on March 21

Mammas Italian Waterfront Restaurant Redcliff on March 21 at 12:20pm

Guzman y Gomez drive through at Stafford 12.30pm on March 22

Bunnings Stafford at 1pm on March 22

Queensland Health has asked people watch carefully for updates with specific time frames where community transmission may have occurred.

Anyone who visited possible infection sites will be required to isolate immediately.