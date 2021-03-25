Liam Gallagher Advises Son to Beware of Troublemakers in Music Industry

Instagram/Facebook

When a fan pleads with him to not let what happened between him and brother Noel be repeated by his sons Lennon and Gene, the former member of Oasis stresses that he is staying out of it.

Liam Gallagher has warned his son Lennon Gallagher and his Automotion bandmates to “beware of” troublemakers in the music industry.

The 48-year-old rocker and his ex-wife Patsy Kensit‘s 21-year-old son is set to release music with the acoustic band after being inspired by his father’s exploits with Oasis.

And the “Stand by Me” hitmaker has offered up some wise words to his offspring but admitted he’s letting Lennon and his 19-year-old sibling Gene – whose mother is Liam’s second wife Nicole Appleton – do things their way.

What’s more, Liam insisted he won’t be getting involved if the pair end up growing apart like he and his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher did.

When asked by one Twitter follower if he has any advice for Lennon, he replied, “Have fun keep it surreal beware of massive c***s.”

And when another user said “don’t let Lennon stay away from Gene we don’t want the same story,” the “Wall of Glass” hitmaker responded, “I’m staying out of it there both doing there own thing which is fair enough (sic)”

Liam Gallagher responded to inquiries about his advice to son Lennon.

Oasis split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the arch-nemesis siblings at their final show in Paris, and Liam and Noel continue to be at loggerheads with each other.

Liam is said to be very supportive of Lennon’s venture into the music industry. A so-called friend told The Sun newspaper, “Liam is super proud and has listened to his songs – he’s always around to offer advice.” On Lennon’s skills itself, the source added, “Lennon has that rock god stage presence and has learned the art of performance from his dad.”