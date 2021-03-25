Lexie Is Coming Back To Grey’s Anatomy

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for the current season of Grey’s Anatomy.
Now, when we say George and Derek “came back,” we’re specifically referring to them appearing on the beach in Meredith’s COVID dream — because, y’know, they’re dead. And it looks like another long-gone character is coming back next week, too.
Guys. Lexie Grey is coming back next week. And it looks like she’s “visiting” the beach that Meredith’s “on.”
In case you don’t remember, Lexie died in the tragic plane crash that occurred in the season eight finale. But she’s reuniting (well, kind of) with her sister next week! AHHHHHHHH!!!!!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!