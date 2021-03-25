LeBron James out four-six weeks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
3/3

© Reuters. NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Lakers

2/3

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ ankle injury will require a recovery period of four to six weeks, Stadium reported Thursday.

James suffered the high-ankle sprain on March 20 so he could conceivably be sidelined for all of April, depending on the healing process.

The four-time MVP was injured in a contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta forward Solomon Hill rolled into James’ right ankle while chasing after a loose ball with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter. James let out a scream in frustration as he grimaced while rolling around on the floor.

James, 36, is averaging 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 41 games.

The Lakers have lost three straight games, beginning with the game in which James was injured. Los Angeles hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

-Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR