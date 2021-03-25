Leak reveals potential changes coming to iPhone 13

The often-irritable iPhone screen notch could be getting a makeover.

An alleged leaked image was shared online showing three front glass panels, all different sizes, sporting a similar notch to previous models – only smaller.

The screens on show are reportedly the same sizes as the current iPhone 12 models – 5.4 inch, 6.1 inch, and the large 6.7 inch display.

Three potential iPhone 13 screen panels have been leaked. (MacRumours)

The smaller screen points to the continuation of the iPhone mini.

Unchanged since the 2017 model, a small iPhone screen notch will likely be welcomed by iPhone users.

According to MacRumours the all-important earpiece is also moving.

The earpiece could now be a fixture of the top bezel of the device, rather than embedded in the screen itself.

The iPhone 13’s display is also rumoured to include a 120hertz display, which would allow for faster and smoother refresh times.