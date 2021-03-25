Kusama Network Launches NFT Cryptoart Exhibition By CoinQuora



Kusama Network Launches NFT Cryptoart Exhibition



Kusama network is launching a new NFT artwork exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase artwork by top digital artists like Beeple.

Beeple recently sold an NFT artwork for over $69 million at Christie’s auction house.

Kusama network is launching an exciting initiative dubbed ‘Virtual Niche – Have you ever seen memes in the mirror’. The initiative will be the first of its kind as the world’s first cryptoart exhibition.

In fact, Kusama already boasts of a growing and vibrant Non-Fungible Token (NFT) community. As such, the blockchain is in a good position to bring the exhibition to life along with key art and digital partners.

Christie’s auction house will also offer educational support by hosting a session on “Valuing Art in the Digital Age”. The training will be in collaboration with Qinwen Wang from Web3 Foundation, and Chiba Gallery. Notably, Chiba gallery…

