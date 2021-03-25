Kris Jenner Admits to Giving Khloe Kardashian ‘PTSD’ for Having Sex with Ex Caitlyn

Instagram

Sharing the story to Ellen DeGeneres, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ matriarch reveals the incident took place when her daughter was 10 years old and was hiding under their bed.

Kris Jenner has just made a very honest confession. Revealing that she once had sex with ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner when Khloe Kardashian was hiding under their bed, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” matriarch admitted that she gave her daughter “PTSD.”

The 65-year-old shared her story in the Wednesday, March 24 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. She first spilled, “[She] and her girlfriend were like 10 years old and they were playing hide and seek, and they hid under my bed and stayed there for a really long time. And in the meantime, Bruce at the time and I came into the bed and went to sleep and had a little bit of hanky panky going on.”

Kris then told host Ellen DeGeneres, “The kids were still under the bed. That was traumatizing. I’m sure she didn’t bring that up because she has PTSD over that one.” Asked about when she realized that her daughter was under the bed, she divulged, “Well, they were so scared… In the middle of the night when they were sure we were both asleep, they snuck out. And we caught them sneaking out.”





The reality TV star went on to claim that it was such an “awful” experience and it was more traumatizing for herself. She then added, “I think they couldn’t have possibly known what we were doing. But I think as they got older, they figured it out.”

Khloe herself has previously got candid about the scenario. In a 2016 episode of her talk show, “Kocktails with Khloe“, she recalled, “I was playing hide-and-go-seek when I was younger and I fell asleep … under my mom and [Caitlyn]’s bed… And I woke up to the bed shaking and I was too scared to leave, so I had to wait for the whole thing.”

“My mom feels bad about it still,” the Good American founder continued. “We talk about it all the time. I’m like, ‘You guys, I’m scarred for life. That’s why I am the way that I am.’ ”