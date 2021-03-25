Kobe Bryant’s Widow Honors Late Daughter Gianna with Brand New Tattoo

Instagram

Before unveiling the artwork in remembrance of her late 13-year-old daughter on social media, Vanessa Bryant reveals it took ‘8 hours to decide on the font.’

Kobe Bryant‘s widow has offered a new tribute for their late daughter. More than one year after Gianna and the NBA star were tragically killed in a helicopter accident, Vanessa Bryant got herself a new brand tattoo to honor the 13-year-old girl and showed it off on social media.

On Tuesday, March 23, the 38-year-old took to her Instagram page to post a selfie of herself. The snap saw her arm was inked with the word “Mambacita,” an homage to Gianna’s nickname. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Mambacita #Gianna #Gigi #2.”

Before offering a look at her new body art, Vanessa put out a video on Instagram which documented the process of her getting the tattoo. In the accompaniment of the clip, she penned, (All my tatts are single needle to keep the lines clean)…jokingly referred to as ‘vato style’ in this video since I’m still using this older historical process.”

“This style is not really called ‘vato style’ (for you LITERAL headline writing folks)…. It’s referred to as Single Needle. First tatt of the night done…. 8 hours to decide on the font @nikkohurtado #Mambacita,” the mother of four continued. “Thank you @bjbetts for collaborating with Nikko on my font! Tatt took 5 mins.”

Hours afterwards, Vanessa shared footage of her daughter Natalia Bryant getting her own body ink. She captioned it, “Thx @nikkohurtado @nataliabryant tatt #4 #Muse #MambaSheath (Euphoric IMO) Natalia- ‘did you just say euphoric?’……. If you’re going to get a tattoo, get it with me and with one of the best. 1a.m. Nani falling asleep…”

Vanessa’s husband Kobe and their child Gianna passed away on January 26, 2020 when the helicopter they were on crashed in Calabasas, California. At that time, they were heading to a youth basketball tournament. Aside from the father-and-daughter duo, seven other people were also dead from the accident.