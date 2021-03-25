Kim Kardashian Struggling to Stay Supportive to Kanye West Following Twitter Antics

WENN

As the other Kardashians notice Kim’s struggle, mom Kris Jenner asks Khloe and Kourtney to plan a fun night with the KKW Beauty founder to help her take her mind off the issues.

AceShowbiz –

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” gave a new insight into Kim Kardashian‘s marital issue with estranged husband Kanye West through its new episode. In the episode which aired on Thursday, March 25, the KKW Beauty founder could be seen discussing her struggle in staying to be supportive to the rapper despite his antics.

“I’ve always been very respectful in not talking about issues Kanye and I have,” Kim told Malika Haqq and Khloe Kardashian in the new outing which was filmed over the summer following the “Gold Digger” rapper’s Twitter rants where he dropped some bombshell revelations and accusations against Kim and her family. “You guys clearly see them on Twitter. So I’m sill going to choose to not really talk about it here.”

“I try to just…support him,” Kim went on to say. “I was like, you know…. Well, I don’t want to talk about it on camera. I don’t want to talk about Kanye or anything.”

Of her older sister, Khloe said, “Kim handles things privately and to herself.” While she noted that Kim “is someone who’s calm and cool and we all respect that,” the Good American jeans found added, “But I know, because she’s not talking about it, even privately, to us, that it’s really affecting her.”

Later, Khloe, Kim, Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian gathered at the family’s Malibu beach house, though Kim was busy on the phone with someone from Kanye’s camp. She was arranging things as she planned to come to Wyoming where Kanye spent his summer.

“I’m happy to come,” Kim revealed. “I can get on a plane tonight. When I talk to [Kanye], he says no. Talk to him. I’m happy to come tomorrow, next week. Whatever he wants. I’m still happy to come there and be supportive and chill with him and hang out with him. I know he needs that.”

“Kanye’s been in Wyoming, and he’s been posting a lot of things to social media,” she said. “So that is a little bit frustrating. But you just have to kind of separate yourself from what’s going on at home and what’s going on on the Internet.”

The Kardashians, meanwhile, noticed Kim’s struggle amid the situation. “I just feel like she’s struggling a bit with all this stuff going on,” Kris shared. “I don’t know how she’s dealing with the stress of it all. She’s always the calm in the storm. She’s got a lot on her plate and a lot going on with law school, the kids…everything she’s trying to juggle.”

Kourtney agreed as she added, “She can’t navigate this on her own. I think she needs help. I think she needs support.” Kris then asked Khloe and Kourtney to plan a fun night with Kim to help her take her mind off the issues and they did. “I think it’s really nice that my sisters planned this getaway night just to hangout and escape reality for two seconds,” Kim raved. “There’s so many f***ing stressful things going on that I needed this the most.”