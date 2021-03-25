Kim Kardashian Is ‘Go-To’ Girl in Times of Crisis, Kris Jenner Brags

Instagram

While praising her 40-year-old daughter for her calm demeanor, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ matriarch is in return being hailed for finding balance between work and family..

Kim Kardashian is the “go-to” girl to call whenever her family are having a crisis.

Kris Jenner told WSJ. Magazine that the mother-of-four is the best person to turn to in times of trouble because she always remains “so calm.”

“Kim would be my girl,” she said. “She’s always all of our go-to whenever anything happens, because she’s so calm and she’s the one who really thinks things through. Kim is your girl.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim heaped praise on her mother but admitted the line between “mom” and “momager” can often get blurred.

“We will scream at her for having her mom hat on when we need the manager hat on,” she explained. “I feel so bad for her. She deserves every award on the planet for just having six kids who have really full lives. And torturing her the way that we do.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also hailed Kris’ work ethic, and the way she finds a balance between her work and personal life.

“I’ve never met someone who knows how to have such a good time but also have it so together. That’s why I get up at 5:58 every morning…,” she revealed.

“If it was 7 am and we weren’t up and our beds weren’t made, she would be on the intercom screaming and waking us all up.”

And Kim admitted all the early mornings were a bit embarrassing when it came to their friends being allowed to have longer lie-ins at the weekend.

“On a Sunday, we were so embarrassed because all my friends would sleep in until 10 and she was like, ‘Till… what? Like, past 7? This doesn’t make sense’,” she laughed.

“She was so strict with us on so many things but then so much fun. So she taught us so much of our work ethic. That was all her.”