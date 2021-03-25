Kelly Clarkson Calls Gwyneth Paltrow Her ‘Favorite Guest’ for Stanning Cardi B

WENN/Tony Forte/Instar/Avalon

The ‘A Moment Like This’ hitmaker loses it after the ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actress mentions the Bronx femcee’s provocative, yet hit single ‘WAP’ as her favorite song.

Kelly Clarkson had a hearty laugh on her talk show, thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow. The “Breakaway” hitmaker even dubbed the “Great Expectations” star her “favorite guest” of the season after the actress named Cardi B‘s hit song “WAP” as her favorite tune.

In a March 24 episode of her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show“, the “American Idol” alum casually asked the Oscar-winning artist, “What are some songs you go to when you’re down?” Gwyneth straightly answered, “Wet a** p***y,” a.k.a. “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The answer apparently took Kelly by surprise in a good way, as the host burst out laughing and got up from her chair to dive onto a couch. She then exclaimed, “Oh my God, I’m done!” She went on saying, “I literally, I need to see the tape back. ‘Cause I felt like I was like, ‘Oh. Wait, what?’ That was amazing! You win for favorite guest this season.”





While Kelly tried to hold back her laughter, Gwyneth, who was in pale-pink suit and black-framed glasses, calmly joined the laughter in a more elegant way.

In the same episode, Gwyneth also opened up about what it was like having her godfather and award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg filming her 2018 wedding with Brad Falchuk. “He always has a video camera in his hands. So, any family event, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, whatever the case may be, he’s also videoing,” she said.

“So, yes, he definitely has video-taped me over the years. He was actually the only person who was videoing at my wedding two and a half years ago,” she continued. “I guess I had a pretty good videographer.”

Her personal life aside, Gwyneth recently branched out her business by launching GOOP’s healthy home meal delivery service. She teamed up with top chef Kim Floresca, formerly of top New York restaurant Per Se, in creating healthy meal options for busy people. “Not only are Goop Kitchen meals healthy; they are also delicious – something we are so proud of,” Kim told Variety on March 10.