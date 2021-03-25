Jordan or LeBron? Dwyane Wade picks his GOAT

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is objectively one of the five greatest shooting guards of all time. As such, he is uniquely qualified to address the historical placement of players both past and present.

This week, Wade appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast and offered his thoughts on a sensitive topic: Who is the GOAT between Michael Jordan and LeBron James?

Given his close relationship with James and known reverence for Jordan, Wade was counted on as an unbiased source.

Flash didn’t disappoint. (Note: There’s some inappropriate language used in the video.)