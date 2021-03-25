Joe Manganiello Would Die ‘Unhappy’ Man If ‘Deathstroke’ Gets Canceled

Warner Bros. Pictures

The ‘Magic Mike’ actor is desperate to get the ‘Deathstroke’ adaptation come to fruition following multiple setbacks, insisting it would be really a shame if the movie is canned because fans deserve to see it.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Joe Manganiello would die an “unhappy” man if his long-gestating “Deathstroke” movie never comes to light.

The “Magic Mike” star portrays the supervillain Slade Wilson/Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe, and he hopes plans for a standalone film eventually do come to fruition – because it’s what the fans deserve.

Joe, whose character features in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League“, said, “You know all of that – all of these tracks (for the Deathstroke movie) have been laid down.”

“So you know, it’s all there and I think it would really be a shame if the fans never got to see that. I would go to my grave unhappy.”

A number of previously planned projects featuring Deathstroke have been axed over the years, and Joe revealed he was so frustrated about not getting the green light, he even decided to write his own Deathstroke origin story.

He told Comicbook.com, “The studio was very much enthralled by all of the research that I was doing. I was starting to build the character out and pitch them ideas and I built a back story.”

“I wanted Deathstroke to be human and grounded so I started with, you know, he was part of the American military.”

The project never materialised after Warner Bros. chiefs scrapped the idea, something that Joe laments after the success of the Todd Phillips movie “Joker“, which earned Joaquin Phoenix the Best Actor Oscar last year (20).

He previously explained, “It was not seen as a priority to make a $40 million movie about a villain origin story in which you show the backstory.”

“That would never work! That would never make a billion dollars and get someone an Oscar. Never!”