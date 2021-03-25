JJ Redick traded to Mavericks from Pelicans

Lonzo Ball had been mentioned as a potential trade candidate leading up to Thursday’s deadline, but the New Orleans Pelicans decided to move on from a different guard instead.

The Pelicans have traded JJ Redick to the Dallas Mavericks, according to multiple reports.

Redick averaged 8.7 points per game in 31 games for New Orleans this season, all of which were off the bench. The Mavericks will be the sixth different team that the 36-year-old has played for.

Ball reportedly drew interest from multiple teams ahead of the deadline, but New Orleans has decided to keep its young core together for now. Ball’s numbers have improved this season and he said recently that he is excited about what the Pelicans are building with him, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

The Mavericks are 23-19 and in seventh place in the Western Conference. Redick should provide them with a solid veteran shooter off the bench down the stretch.