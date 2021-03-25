Jessica Simpson Gets Candid About Refusal to Watch ‘Framing Britney Spears’: I Lived It

Instagram

Aside from revealing the reason why she chooses not to watch the the controversial documentary, the ‘I Wanna Love You Forever’ singer discusses how her parents’ divorce affects her.

Jessica Simpson has weighed in on “Framing Britney Spears“. When appearing as a special guest on “Tamron Hall Show“, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer openly admitted that she refuses to watch the controversial new documentary about her fellow popstar, reasoning that she “lived it.”

In the sneak peek of the show’s March 26 episode, the 40-year-old was asked if she had watched the documentary. To host Tamron Hall, she candidly stated it would give her “anxiety.” She explained, “It’s one of those things that if I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it’s like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I, I lived it.”

The ex-wife of Nick Lachey continued pointing out, “I know [Britney Spears] and I know what she went through.” She added, “It’s so, it’s so hard, because it’s so many people’s opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being because inside we’re really just, you know, we are normal, you know?”





Further discussing the negative side of fame, the “Open Book” author pointed out, “We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attacking you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jessica also opened up about her relationship with her divorced parents. Reflecting on how their divorce affected her, she confessed it was “bizarre.” She dished, “I think when your parents are divorced when you’re older, it’s so bizarre. I wouldn’t change that, although I feel like it made it harder for me to accept other people in their lives.”

“I didn’t really know what to do with it. I didn’t know what was friendship, what wasn’t,” the fashion mogul further shared her thought on the matter. “I didn’t know if they still were what they taught me and waited to have sex until they got married.”





The “Blonde Ambition” actress, who tied the knot with ex-NFL athlete Eric Johnson in 2014, went on to claim that she chose to focus on her husband instead of her parents’ situation on her wedding day. “I didn’t want anything to take away from that moment,” she said. “My father married us and it was perfect and beautiful and I accepted it all in that moment – just that they had moved on and I was the one who hadn’t.”