Jennifer Garner Believes She Won’t Be ‘Single Forever’ But Is Still ‘So Far’ From Remarrying

WENN/Patricia Schlein

Jennifer Garner may not be settling down with someone in near future. Despite believing that she will not be “single forever” following her divorce from Ben Affleck, the “13 Going on 30” actress revealed that she is still “so far” from remarrying.

The 48-year-old offered her two cents in a new interview with PEOPLE. “I’m so far from it,” she said of getting married again. “And I don’t know that marriage would need to be a part… I mean I definitely don’t think that I’ll be single forever… But this is not the time. I don’t need to complicate it; I’m good.”

During the chat, the “Peppermint” star also opened up about parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I do so many different things. Sometimes I feel like I work inside of a blender. I mean sometimes the lid of the blender flies off and you get a smoothie all over your kitchen. That happens too. It’s not always pretty. But we get it done.”

Jennifer, who shares Violet, Seraphina and Sam with Ben, stated that quarantine helped her realize a new thing about herself. “I’ve learned that I’m pretty sturdy,” she claimed. “I’m okay when I’m in the house by myself. I’m okay when it’s just the kids and me. I’m okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I’m really okay.”

Despite enjoying her bonding moment with her children, Jennifer admitted she missed the time to travel for work. “I love being home with [my kids], and I’ve been so lucky to have the flexibility to be home a lot. But I miss the days of going on location and will be excited to just be like, ‘Yeah, you want me in North Carolina? You want me in Budapest? You want me in Paris? Yes! I can do all those things.’ I feel like I’ll zip around a little,” she spilled.