Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.14% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 1.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. (T:), which rose 5.82% or 210.0 points to trade at 3820.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Konica Minolta, Inc. (T:) added 4.79% or 28.0 points to end at 612.0 and Minebea Mitsumi Inc (T:) was up 4.67% or 124.0 points to 2779.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hino Motors, Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.19% or 52.0 points to trade at 949.0 at the close. Softbank Group Corp. (T:) declined 2.84% or 265.0 points to end at 9075.0 and Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:) was down 1.94% or 23.0 points to 1163.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2871 to 722 and 168 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 25.65.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 1.39% or 0.85 to $60.33 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 1.16% or 0.75 to hit $63.66 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.07% or 1.25 to trade at $1731.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.24% to 108.98, while EUR/JPY rose 0.26% to 128.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.638.