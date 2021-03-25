Jane Lynch to Reunite With ‘Glee’ Cast at 2021 GLAAD Media Awards in Honor of Naya Rivera

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

The special tribute for the late actress, who was known for her portrayal of Santana Lopez on the hit series, will include Matthew Morrison, Heather Morris and Amber Riley among others.

AceShowbiz –

Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Heather Morris and Amber Riley will be among the “Glee” cast members reuniting at the GLAAD Media Awards to honour the memory of late co-star Naya Rivera.

Fellow castmates Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin will also make an appearance at the virtual ceremony on April 8.

Via its official Instagram site, GLAAD made public the planned get-together. “The cast of Glee is reuniting at the #GLAADawards on April 8th to honor the legacy and impact of Naya Rivera and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her character Santana Lopez coming out,” so its caption read.

<br />

The special tribute will feature an introduction from pop star Demi Lovato, before the “Glee” group salutes LGBTQ teens and the legacy of Rivera’s onscreen character, cheerleader Santana Lopez, who ‘came out’ as a lesbian on the show 10 years ago.

Lopez embarked on a relationship with best friend Brittany Pierce, played by Morris, while Lovato, who identifies as queer, also made a guest appearance as one of her girlfriends on the musical comedy-drama series.

Rivera drowned after a boating excursion with her now-five-year-old son Josey in California’s Lake Piru in July 2020, aged 33. She went missing for days before her body was finally found. Her death was ruled accidental by Ventura County Medical Examiner, and she was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hollywood Hills, California on July 24.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Niecy Nash, will stream from 8 P.M. ET on GLAAD’s YouTube page.