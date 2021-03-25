Jane Fonda Would Only Sleep With A Younger Man

Jane Fonda is a woman who knows what she wants!


In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 83-year-old actor and activist got candid about what she’s looking for in a relationship — and it might not be what you’d expect.

“I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire,” Jane explained.

She continued, “Do I fantasize? Yes…That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up.”


While she does think she could “show up” for a relationship, she says the problem is that she would want a younger man.

“The problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain,” Jane added.


Jane noted that her past marriages have made her realize that she’s “not really capable” of intimacy.

But looking forward, Jane says she hopes any future relationships will take her down a “new path.”


“Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path. I’m attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that,” Jane concluded.

And between her activist work, starring in Grace and Frankie and taking home lifetime achievement awards, she doesn’t really need a relationship to keep her busy anyway!

