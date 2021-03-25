Jane Fonda Willing to Be in Sexual Relationship Again If She Can Find Younger Man

Harper’s Bazaar Magazine/Mario Sorrenti

The 83-year-old ‘Grace and Frankie’ actress has no interest to be in a sexual relationship but she’s willing to be intimate with a man if she could find a younger partner.

Jane Fonda has no “desire” to be in a sexual relationship.

The 83-year-old actress and activist has said she isn’t interested in finding a partner, and wouldn’t mind if she never has sex again.

“I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire,” she admitted to Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

But the “Grace and Frankie” star also revealed she does “fantasise” about sex, and thinks she would be willing to get intimate with a man if she could find a “younger man” who wants to be with her.

“Do I fantasise? Yes … That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up,” she explained.

“I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain.”

Jane has been married three times in the past – to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden, and Ted Turner – and believes her relationships failed because she isn’t “really capable” of intimacy.

“What I’ve had to really think about is that I’m not really capable (of intimacy),” she said. “It’s not them. It’s me. If a guy had come along and said, ‘Come on, Fonda, show up,’ I would have run away scared. I was attracted to men who never would have done that to me because they couldn’t necessarily show up themselves. I didn’t know that at the time, but now I know.”

“Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path. I’m attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that.”