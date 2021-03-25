Italian copyright agency mints 4M NFTs, breast cancer LINK found, and more By Cointelegraph

Nifty News: Italian copyright agency mints 4M NFTs, breast cancer LINK found, and more
Italian copyright collecting agency Società Italiana degli Autori ed Editori, SIAE, has minted more than four million NFTs on the Algorand blockchain to digitally represent the rights of more than 95,000 authors.
The partnership between SIAE and Algorand started in 2019, with SIAE aiming to digitize its entire copyright database to help decentralize the management of the metadata. NFTs will eventually provide copyright owners such as authors and publishers with royalty streams to their work.
Chainlink to assign cancer?
A token column by the New York Times
Artist behind Obama ‘Hope’ poster auctions NFT
