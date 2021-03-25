Is Jordyn Woods Engaged to Karl Anthony Towns? See Her Huge Diamond Ring

Instagram

The social media personality sparks speculation that she may have accepted her NBA star boyfriend’s proposal after flaunting the huge new sparkler on her ring finger in Instagram pictures.

It’s no secret that Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns‘ relationship has been going on so well so far and now they may have been talking about marriage. The 23-year-old model sparked a speculation that her boyfriend has popped the question after she sported a new diamond ring.

The social media personality flaunted her huge sparkler in several pictures she recently posted on Instagram. In the images she shared on Wednesday, March 24, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner rocked the emerald-cut rock on her ring finger while she posted in front of the giant Air Jordan shoe sculpture.

Baring her midriff in a crop top and Nike sweatpants, Jordyn also flaunted her curves in the outfit, while she had a black bag slung on her shoulder. She also accessorized with a diamond bracelet, while her long platinum hair was let loose.

“heir jordyn with a giant air jordan,” so Jordyn captioned the photos, putting the focus on the Air Jordan shoe sculpture behind her. But fans’ attention was all on her diamond ring as one wrote in the comment section, “It’s the huge ring for me.”

“Ummm is that an engagement ring?!!?!” a curious fan asked, while another similarly demanded an explanation, “Wait…… jordyn pleaseeeeeee tell me ur engageddddd!!!!!!”

Karl also weighed in on Jordyn’s photos, though he’s not particularly interested in her ring. “Knew I was missing a shoe…,” he wittily wrote, referring to the athletic shoe his girlfriend was standing in front of. She replied, “keepin it safe for you babe [laughing emoji].”

Jordyn and Karl had been close for some time before they made their relationship official in September 2020. Earlier this month, the NBA star hinted that he’s going to propose to his girlfriend soon when shutting down cheating rumors.

“So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else,” he wrote on Twitter on March 18. “gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”