Instagram influencer charged over duping followers out of $2.5M BTC By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Colman

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

An Instagram influencer has been charged with wire fraud, after he allegedly scammed followers out of $2.5 million worth of .

Social media influencer Jay Mazini, who boasted of a net worth of $33 million and is known for “cash giveaways”, is accused by the Department of Justice of operating a wire fraud scheme in which he duped some of his 1 million followers to send him Bitcoin in exchange for inflated cash offers, which he failed to pay properly.