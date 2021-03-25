India’s government orders companies to disclose crypto holdings By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

While the legal status of cryptocurrencies remains undecided in India, companies in the country involved in virtual assets must now report their activities as part of their financial statements.

The new rule follows amendments made by the country’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Schedule III of the 2013 Companies Act.