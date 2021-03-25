Indian Firms Must Disclose Crypto Holdings Says Government By CoinQuora

Indian Firms Must Disclose Crypto Holdings Says Government
- Indian Corporate firms will disclose crypto under Standard SCH III filing.
- The Government seems to be planning on taxing crypto.
- These amendments came during a time of FUD in the Indian market about a complete crypto ban.
Reporting with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs under the company’s act 2013, Indian firms will disclose their crypto holdings in their Standard SCH III. In addition, the regulation could impact all the firms that have registered through the company’s Act. It is expected to receive input from the income tax unit.
Standard Sch III Balance Sheet reporting with Ministry of Corporate Affairs in #India may now require #cryptocurrencies disclosure!
This article was first published on coinquora.com
