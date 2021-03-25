Hannah Montana Sent Flowers To Old Co-Stars And Celebs

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus wrote a heartfelt letter to her altar ego / everyone’s fave teen sensation, Hannah Montana:
Her alter ego also sent out lovely bouquets to some of our fave celebs, as well as her iconique co-stars:
Cody Linley, aka Jake Ryan:
Corbin Bleu, aka Johnny Collins:
Emily Osment, aka Lilly Truscott:
Selena Gomez, aka Mikayla Skeetch:
Vicki Lawrence, aka Mawmaw:
Billy Ray Cyrus, aka Robby Ray Stewart:
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner:
Last, but not least, Migos:
Nostalgia Trip
Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF