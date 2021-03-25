Hannah Montana Sent Flowers To Old Co-Stars And Celebs

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus wrote a heartfelt letter to her altar ego / everyone’s fave teen sensation, Hannah Montana:


Via instagram.com

She did it to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana which is a sentence I cannot believe I am typing.

Her alter ego also sent out lovely bouquets to some of our fave celebs, as well as her iconique co-stars:

Cody Linley, aka Jake Ryan:


@codylinley / Via instagram.com

“Jake Ryan. It’s been 15 years + I haven’t stopped thinking about you…

–Love always, Hannah Montana”

Corbin Bleu, aka Johnny Collins:


@corbinbleu / Via instagram.com

“Corbin! Can’t believe its been 15 years! Let’s KETCHUP soon!

Love, Miley”

Emily Osment, aka Lilly Truscott:

Selena Gomez, aka Mikayla Skeetch:


Twitter: @selenagomez

“Mikayla! ‘Hate makes you ugly.’ Good thing I love you! Always + 5ever.

–Hannah Montana.”

Vicki Lawrence, aka Mawmaw:

Billy Ray Cyrus, aka Robby Ray Stewart:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner:

Last, but not least, Migos:


@quavohuncho / Via Instagram: @quavohuncho

“I ❤️ your song about me! Keep rockin’!

–L❤️ve, Hannah Montana”

Nostalgia Trip

Take a trip down memory lane that’ll make you feel nostalgia AF

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR