Grammy Winner BJ Thomas Asks for Prayers as He Reveals Stage 4 Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Sharing the news of his medical condition on his website, the awards-winning pop, country and gospel singer ‘remains optimistic about his availability to make public appearances’ while receiving treatment.

Grammy winner BJ Thomas has opened up about a setback in his health. The 78-year-old musician, who is widely known for his hit songs of the 1960s and 1970s, has revealed that his doctors have diagnosed him as having stage four lung cancer.

The “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” hitmaker shared the news on his website on Wednesday, March 24. In a statement released via the platform, he expressed his gratitude to his wife, singer-songwriter Gloria Richardson, and everyone who has been supporting him and enjoying his music for years.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” he said. “I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you.”

Thomas went asking “for your prayers during this time” and hopes “that my music can live on with you.”

Thomas has been receiving treatment for his cancer in a local health care facility in Texas, and is hopeful for a complete recovery. The statement on his website continued to reveal his “plans to continue to interact with industry colleagues and fans” as he “remains optimistic about his availability to make public appearances.”

Thomas is a five-time Grammy Award winner. He was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014 for his 1969 hit song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”. Thomas has sold over 70 million albums worldwide with a total of 8 #1 hits and 26 Top 10 singles throughout his 50 years in the music industry.

His four-decade career has also been highlighted with a CMA nomination for his single “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” and GMA Dove Awards for “Home Where I Belong and Amazing Grace”.

He married his wife Gloria in December 1968 and has three daughters, Paige, Nora and Erin, who are all adults now. The couple adopted their second child, Nora, from North Korea in 1978.