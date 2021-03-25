Graham Elwood Praises Bitcoin, Spends $1,400 Check on BTC By CoinQuora

Graham Elwood Praises Bitcoin, Spends $1,400 Check on BTC
- Graham (NYSE:) Elwood has Praised and vowed to spend his $1,400 stimulus check on BTC.
- Jimmy Core explained how Max Keiser’s $220,000 BTC prediction made him buy some BTC.
- Also, Tesla (NASDAQ:) is now accepting Bitcoin payments for its cars.
U.S. podcaster, writer, actor and comedian, Graham Elwood has been on The Jimmy Dore Show. Elwood praised Bitcoin while explaining the new stimulus check worth $1,400. The host of the show, Jimmy (James) Dore, is a famous American stand-up comedian and political commentator.
Elwood also stated his intention to buy some BTC, when he gets his stimulus check, in a March 17 tweet.
Where the hell is my $1400?!! I need to buy this
This article was first published on coinquora.com
