Gold steady as stronger dollar counters Europe virus worries

Gold prices held steady on Thursday as

a stronger U.S. dollar countered concerns that surging COVID-19

cases across Europe could slow the pace of economic recovery.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,733.48 per ounce

by 0745 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to

$1,732.20 per ounce.

“One of the issues for gold is there seems to be two camps

-for those worried about new lockdowns in Europe and …those

who have a very positive view of the economic outlook,” said

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, adding

both these opposing scenarios were mildly supportive of gold.

Gold is also considered a hedge against inflation, which is

likely spurred by widespread stimulus to boost economic growth.

U.S. Federal Reserve members indicated on Wednesday that the

central bank will start to raise rates depending on economic

outcomes and that it will not reduce monetary policy

accommodation until it sees actual improvements.

Making gold expensive for holders of non-U.S. currencies,

the dollar index jumped to fresh four-month highs on concerns

about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S.

tax hikes.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped, with the market appearing to

stabilize after benchmark yields reached one-year highs last

week.

“Stabilizing bond yields, sanguine comments from the U.S.

Fed are keeping gold in a range without much direction,” said

Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

In other metals, palladium was flat at $2,634.50 and

platinum was down 0.2% at $1,164.99.

Silver shed 0.4% to $24.96, having fallen to a more

than two-week low of $24.93 earlier in the session.

