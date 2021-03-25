Gold rises on Europe virus worries, strong dollar caps gains

Article content
Gold prices rose on Thursday as surging
COVID-19 cases across Europe fueled economic growth concerns,
although a strong U.S. dollar checked gains in bullion.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,736.31 per ounce by 0346
GMT. U.S. gold futures were also up 0.2% at $1,735.90 per
ounce.
“At these levels, gold might be catching a bit of safe-haven
buying now, which is a change from what we were looking at just
a few days ago,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist
at CMC Markets.
“One of the issues for gold is there seems to be two camps
-for those worried about new lockdowns in Europe and …those
who have a very positive view of the economic outlook,” McCarthy
said, adding both these opposing scenarios are mildly supportive
of gold.
Gold is also considered a hedge against inflation, which is
likely spurred by widespread stimulus to boost economic growth.
U.S. Federal Reserve members indicated on Wednesday that the
central bank will start to raise rates depending on economic
outcomes and that it will not reduce monetary policy
accommodation until it sees actual improvements.
Limiting gold’s gains, the dollar index jumped to fresh
four-month highs on concerns about extended economic lockdowns
in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped, with the market appearing to
stabilize after benchmark yields reached one-year highs last
week.
“Stabilizing bond yields, sanguine comments from the U.S.
Fed is keeping gold in a range without much direction,” said
Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.
In other metals, palladium was flat at $2,635.58 and
platinum was up 0.2% at $1,169.98.
Silver remained unchanged at $25.09, having fallen to
a more than two-week low of $24.93 earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)