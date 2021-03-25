Gold rises on Europe virus worries, strong dollar caps gains

Article content

Gold prices rose on Thursday as surging

COVID-19 cases across Europe fueled economic growth concerns,

although a strong U.S. dollar checked gains in bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,736.31 per ounce by 0346

GMT. U.S. gold futures were also up 0.2% at $1,735.90 per

ounce.

“At these levels, gold might be catching a bit of safe-haven

buying now, which is a change from what we were looking at just

a few days ago,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist

at CMC Markets.

“One of the issues for gold is there seems to be two camps

-for those worried about new lockdowns in Europe and …those

who have a very positive view of the economic outlook,” McCarthy

said, adding both these opposing scenarios are mildly supportive

of gold.

Gold is also considered a hedge against inflation, which is

likely spurred by widespread stimulus to boost economic growth.

U.S. Federal Reserve members indicated on Wednesday that the

central bank will start to raise rates depending on economic

outcomes and that it will not reduce monetary policy

accommodation until it sees actual improvements.

Limiting gold’s gains, the dollar index jumped to fresh

four-month highs on concerns about extended economic lockdowns