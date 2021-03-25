Gold rises on Europe virus worries, strong dollar caps gains

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Gold prices rose on Thursday as surging

COVID-19 cases across Europe fueled economic growth concerns,

although a strong U.S. dollar checked gains in bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,736.31 per ounce by 0346

GMT. U.S. gold futures were also up 0.2% at $1,735.90 per

ounce.

“At these levels, gold might be catching a bit of safe-haven

buying now, which is a change from what we were looking at just

a few days ago,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist

at CMC Markets.

“One of the issues for gold is there seems to be two camps

-for those worried about new lockdowns in Europe and …those

who have a very positive view of the economic outlook,” McCarthy

said, adding both these opposing scenarios are mildly supportive

of gold.

Gold is also considered a hedge against inflation, which is

likely spurred by widespread stimulus to boost economic growth.

U.S. Federal Reserve members indicated on Wednesday that the

central bank will start to raise rates depending on economic

outcomes and that it will not reduce monetary policy

accommodation until it sees actual improvements.

Limiting gold’s gains, the dollar index jumped to fresh

four-month highs on concerns about extended economic lockdowns

in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped, with the market appearing to

stabilize after benchmark yields reached one-year highs last

week.

“Stabilizing bond yields, sanguine comments from the U.S.

Fed is keeping gold in a range without much direction,” said

Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

In other metals, palladium was flat at $2,635.58 and

platinum was up 0.2% at $1,169.98.

Silver remained unchanged at $25.09, having fallen to

a more than two-week low of $24.93 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika

Syamnath)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR