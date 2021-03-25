Global oil markets under pressure as Asia destocks, China imports slowed

Article content

Crude oil producers from Europe, Africa and the United States faced difficulties selling to Asia, especially China, as buyers took cheaper oil from storage while refinery maintenance has reduced demand, industry sources said on Thursday.

Chinese independent refiners, which account for a fifth of the country’s imports, have slowed imports in the second quarter because of refinery maintenance, strong Brent prices and a large influx of supplies, including Iranian oil, in first quarter.

These buyers and others in Asia are lapping up cheap oil offered by traders under pressure to clear storage after Brent crude flipped into backwardation, with prices for prompt delivery higher than those for future months, traders said.

As a result traders were forced to sharply reduce prices for spot cargoes loading in April and May from Europe, Africa and the United States for delivery to Asia.

Lockdowns in Europe have also reduced demand, they said.

“Barrels are struggling to find homes in the export market as Asia still isn’t buying and Europe is struggling as well,” said Scott Shelton, energy specialist at United ICAP.

Crude grades priced on Brent were worst hit, traders said, as a wide spread between the global benchmark and Middle East’s Dubai crude price made them least appealing to Asian buyers.