Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.08% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.08%, while the index lost 0.60%, and the index fell 0.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were E.ON SE (DE:), which rose 4.31% or 0.394 points to trade at 9.544 at the close. Meanwhile, Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) added 3.76% or 8.25 points to end at 227.75 and Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:) was up 1.82% or 1.71 points to 95.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adidas AG (DE:), which fell 6.49% or 18.15 points to trade at 261.55 at the close. Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) declined 3.64% or 1.470 points to end at 38.940 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 1.93% or 0.205 points to 10.415.

The top performers on the MDAX were Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which rose 1.99% to 112.65, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (DE:) which was up 1.68% to settle at 47.32 and Rational AG (DE:) which gained 1.42% to close at 677.50.

The worst performers were Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC (DE:) which was down 5.59% to 5.874 in late trade, United Internet AG NA (DE:) which lost 3.83% to settle at 34.140 and Puma SE (DE:) which was down 3.53% to 81.00 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 1.60% to 69.700, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was up 1.26% to settle at 2.402 and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (DE:) which gained 0.85% to close at 131.100.

The worst performers were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was down 5.97% to 22.850 in late trade, Jenoptik AG (DE:) which lost 4.49% to settle at 26.400 and Drillisch AG (DE:) which was down 4.11% to 24.500 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 462 to 233 and 57 ended unchanged.

Shares in Henkel & Co KGaA AG Pref (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.82% or 1.71 to 95.50. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.60% or 1.100 to 69.700.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 3.67% to 20.06.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.45% or 7.80 to $1725.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May fell 4.64% or 2.84 to hit $58.34 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract rose 0.06% or 0.04 to trade at $61.71 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1767, while EUR/GBP rose 0.04% to 0.8568.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.42% at 92.915.

