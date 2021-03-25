Fournier trade provides lift to Celtics’ championship hopes

The Boston Celtics took advantage of the Orlando Magic being in fire sale mode at the NBA trade deadline by acquiring Evan Fournier to bolster their perimeter rotation, along with their NBA championship outlook.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics traded two second-round picks for Fournier. That’s quite a bargain to say the least, even if Fournier is on an expiring contract.

The fact that Fournier’s future beyond this season is up in the air doesn’t really matter. Boston is fully going for it. The Larry O’Brien Trophy. Anything less than that will be a disappointment, or at least that’s the signal Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is sending with this deal.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman spoke to another NBA player about the type of basketball fit Fournier is for the Celtics.