Florida woman found in drain 20 days after she vanished

A woman missing since the start of the month has been rescued from a storm drain in Florida, USA.

A person passing by heard her cries for help and called emergency services on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded, lifting the woman to safety after removing the storm grate.

She was unclothed and dirty with some minor cuts on her legs.

“I don’t know how much longer she would have been okay down there,” Moschella said.

“The idea that somebody might be down there for any length of time is disturbing. It’s dirty, dangerous, there’s snakes, rats, garbage, dirt and leaves. Anything that’s on the street that washes into a sewer, and it smells terrible.”

Authorities said the woman was weak and delirious and had dirt and leaves all over her body.

The female, understood to be in her 40s, was reported missing to police on March 3.

After her rescue she was taken to hospital for treatment.