Extinction Rebellion protesters in Melbourne close West Gate Freeway

The climate change activists put a chokehold on West Gate Freeway on their fifth day of demonstrations.

Images from the scene showed traffic banked up after the protest closed the Kings Way exit.

The protesters appeared to have rigged up a large metal tripod on the road, hanging a sign from it that read “We refuse to be the last generation”.

A protester appeared to be sitting in a chair slung from the apex of the tripod.

Police are on the scene but so far no arrests have been reported.