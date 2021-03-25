European Central Bank tries to quell Germans’ doubts about digital euro By Cointelegraph

European Central Bank tries to quell Germans’ doubts about digital euro
The European Central Bank, or ECB, has been investigating the possibility of launching a digital euro project within five years to complement existing central bank money. But whereas high-profile leaders such as ECB president Christine Lagarde have been largely positive about the prospect, officials from Germany’s Bundesbank have remained unconvinced.
In a new op-ed for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, ECB board member Fabio Panetta and fellow official Ulrich Bindseil attempted to tackle some of the Germans’ misgivings head on:
