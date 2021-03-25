EU ‘deplores’ that Turkey left convention protecting women By Reuters

© Reuters. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken give a press statement in Brussels
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that she lamented Turkey’s decision to quit a convention protecting women from violence, saying it was another sign of worsening human rights in the country, which is an EU candidate.
“We deplore that Turkey has left the Istanbul convention,” von der Leyen told reporters following an EU summit in which leaders discussed Turkey.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.