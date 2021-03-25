Ethereum derivatives lean bullish even as ETH price sits at a key support By Cointelegraph

Ethereum derivatives lean bullish even as ETH price sits at a key support
Ether (ETH) lost the $1,750 support on March 22, which marked a 7% loss and $230 million worth of futures contract liquidations. It has been holding near the strong support at $1,670, although investors are unwilling to open new long positions despite the price being 11% below the previous week’s high.
Binance Chain recently surpassed ‘s transaction volume, and this startling growth in unique active wallets certainly played a part in tampering with investors’ optimism. The nonfungible token (NFT) frenzy has been driving new projects away from the Ethereum network’s high fees.
