Ethereum derivatives lean bullish even as ETH price sits at a key support By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Ethereum derivatives lean bullish even as ETH price sits at a key support

Ether (ETH) lost the $1,750 support on March 22, which marked a 7% loss and $230 million worth of futures contract liquidations. It has been holding near the strong support at $1,670, although investors are unwilling to open new long positions despite the price being 11% below the previous week’s high.

Ether price on Coinbase, USD. Source: TradingView

Binance Chain recently surpassed ‘s transaction volume, and this startling growth in unique active wallets certainly played a part in tampering with investors’ optimism. The nonfungible token (NFT) frenzy has been driving new projects away from the Ethereum network’s high fees.

OKEx 3-month Ether futures basis. Source: Skew
Deribit BTC options 25% delta skew. Source: Laevitas