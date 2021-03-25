Eloy Jimenez to undergo surgery, out five to six months

White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez exited Wednesday’s Cactus League game with an apparent injury to his left arm after he attempted to rob a home run, and it looks as though the Sox have been dealt a substantial blow before the season even begins.

Dan Bernstein of 670 The Score tweets that it’s a “serious” injury that will cause Jimenez to miss considerable time, and Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM tweets that Jimenez has sustained a torn pectoral muscle that could sideline him for as long as five to six months.

White Sox GM Rick Hahn has subsequently announced that Jimenez has suffered a ruptured left pectoral tendon and will require surgery. He is indeed expected to miss five to six months of action, putting his entire season in jeopardy.

An absence of any length for Jimenez would be a notable hit to the White Sox’s chances, but losing Jimenez for the majority of the season is a particularly emphatic gut punch for the South Siders. Jimenez, 24, belted 31 homers as a rookie in 2019 and improved across the board in his rate stats in 2020, slashing .296/.332/.559 with 14 dingers and 14 doubles in just 226 trips to the plate. He was on a tear this spring as well, hitting .319/.360/.532 with two homers, two doubles and a triple in 50 plate appearances.

The injury is particularly significant for the Sox due to the lack of an experienced replacement option in camp. Utilityman Leury Garcia has outfield experience but seems unlikely to be pressed into an everyday role, and the top options on the 40-man roster — Blake Rutherford, Micker Adolfo, Luis Gonzalez — have yet to play in the majors. Hahn called the notion of recently signed prospect Yoelki Cespedes (Yoenis’ younger brother) jumping directly to the big leagues “premature” (Twitter link via MLB.com’s Scott Merkin).

The GM also suggested that the club will get presumptive designated hitter Andrew Vaughn some work in left field as the Sox evaluate internal options (Twitter link via Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune). Vaughn is already looking likely to be thrust into the majors after skipping both Double-A and Triple-A, and tackling left field would present another challenge given that his history is as a first baseman. Speculatively, this seems like a case where the solution lies outside the organization.

There ought to be multiple options around the league for the White Sox to consider in the coming days as veterans opt out of minor-league contracts with other teams. Jay Bruce has just such a clause in his Yankees contract, for instance, and he’s not a lock to make the club. New York also has the out-of-options Mike Tauchman, who has drawn trade interest from as many as eight teams. The Reds are facing a similar quandary with slugger Aristides Aquino. Unsigned options on the free-agent market include Josh Reddick, Yoenis Cespedes and Yasiel Puig.