Eloy Jimenez out five to six months with ruptured pectoral

MLB insider Jon Heyman added that Jimenez “will seek a second opinion” but that “surgery is likely” following the brutal injury that occurred in a meaningless exhibition contest.

Across his first 177 regular-season games, Jimenez hit 45 home runs with 120 RBI and 32 doubles with a .276 average and .848 OPS. Before Thursday’s development, Dayn Perry of CBS Sports projected Jimenez could contend for the American League home run title later this year.

The harsh truth of the matter is there’s no direct replacement for Jimenez on either the Chicago roster or the open market. Depending on where the White Sox are in the standings by Labor Day weekend, they may choose to sit the young slugger until the spring of 2022 to play things safe.