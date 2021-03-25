Double jump.tokyo signs up to layer-two scaling solution for NFTs By Cointelegraph

Double jump.tokyo signs up to layer-two scaling solution for NFTs

Double jump.tokyo, the developer of popular blockchain game My Crypto Heroes, announced on March 25 that it will use the Immutable X platform to mint and trade nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, across all its games.

Immutable X is a layer-two solution for the blockchain, created by Immutable — the team behind the Gods Unchained trading card game. It aims to promote NFT adoption by reducing gas fees and allowing for more dynamic game mechanics.