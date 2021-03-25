Double jump.tokyo signs up to layer-two scaling solution for NFTs By Cointelegraph

Double jump.tokyo signs up to layer-two scaling solution for NFTs
Double jump.tokyo, the developer of popular blockchain game My Crypto Heroes, announced on March 25 that it will use the Immutable X platform to mint and trade nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, across all its games.
Immutable X is a layer-two solution for the blockchain, created by Immutable — the team behind the Gods Unchained trading card game. It aims to promote NFT adoption by reducing gas fees and allowing for more dynamic game mechanics.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.