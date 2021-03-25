Dollar holds gains on economic cheer, euro bounces but risks further decline

TOKYO — The dollar traded near

multi-month highs against most major currencies on Friday,

supported by a wave of optimism over improving U.S. economic

data, the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, and rising Treasury

yields.

The euro rebounded slightly ahead of data on German business

sentiment due later in the day, but the outlook for the common

European currency has soured because of renewed coronavirus

lockdowns and the slow pace of vaccinations across the European

Union.

The greenback has more room to rise against the euro, but

its gains against other currencies in the past few weeks have

been so rapid that some analysts are warning against chasing the

dollar higher from current levels.

“The euro has broken through the 200-day moving average, and

that is a clear sign that it will continue to go lower,” said

Minori Uchida, head of global markets research at MUFG Bank in

Tokyo.

“The yen is getting strong on some of the crosses, which

will cap dollar/yen. Yields have supported the dollar, but this

move could start to run out of steam.”

Against the euro, the dollar fell to $1.1781 but

was still near its strongest level since November last year.

The dollar bought 109.18 yen, which is near its

highest since June.

The greenback traded at 0.9395 Swiss franc, holding

onto a 0.5% gain from the previous session.

One notable exception to the dollar’s gains was the British

pound, which edged up to $1.3758 after rising 0.4% on

Thursday. Data due on Friday that is forecast to show a rebound

in British retail sales could give the pound a further boost.

U.S. jobless claims fell to a one-year low last week and

President Joe Biden said he will double his vaccination rollout

plan after reaching his previous goal of 100 million shots 42

days ahead of schedule, both of which support optimism in the

dollar.

The dollar index against a basket of six major

currencies stood at 92.788, close to a four-month high. For the

week the dollar index was on course for a 0.9% gain.

Traders will look to data on U.S. personal consumption due

later on Friday for further hints about the strength of the U.S.

economy.

During European trading Germany’s Ifo survey is expected to

show an improvement in business morale. But this is unlikely to

halt the euro’s slide, because worries about the European

Union’s slow vaccination rollout and bickering with former

member Britain over vaccine exports have become a dominant

theme, traders said.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars

rebounded from sharp losses earlier in the week.

The two currencies are likely to remain supported because

their relative success in limiting the economic fallout caused

by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0206 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1764 +0.14% -3.58% +1.1785 +1.1763

Dollar/Yen 109.1850 109.1050 +0.11% +5.75% +109.3100 +109.1350

Euro/Yen 128.63 128.43 +0.16% +1.35% +128.7700 +128.4500

Dollar/Swiss 0.9395 0.9401 -0.06% +6.19% +0.9399 +0.9395

Sterling/Dollar 1.3758 1.3733 +0.21% +0.72% +1.3765 +1.3730

Dollar/Canadian 1.2589 1.2609 -0.15% -1.13% +1.2609 +1.2587

Aussie/Dollar 0.7604 0.7581 +0.33% -1.12% +0.7607 +0.7579

NZ 0.6972 0.6954 +0.32% -2.85% +0.6976 +0.6951

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and

Gerry Doyle)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

