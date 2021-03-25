Dollar holds gains on economic cheer, euro bounces but risks further decline

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar traded near

multi-month highs against most major currencies on Friday,

supported by a wave of optimism over improving U.S. economic

data, the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, and rising Treasury

yields.

The euro rebounded slightly ahead of data on German business

sentiment due later in the day, but the outlook for the common

European currency has soured because of renewed coronavirus

lockdowns and the slow pace of vaccinations across the European

Union.

The greenback has more room to rise against the euro, but

its gains against other currencies in the past few weeks have

been so rapid that some analysts are warning against chasing the

dollar higher from current levels.

“The euro has broken through the 200-day moving average, and

that is a clear sign that it will continue to go lower,” said

Minori Uchida, head of global markets research at MUFG Bank in

Tokyo.

“The yen is getting strong on some of the crosses, which

will cap dollar/yen. Yields have supported the dollar, but this

move could start to run out of steam.”

Against the euro, the dollar fell to $1.1781 but

was still near its strongest level since November last year.

The dollar bought 109.18 yen, which is near its