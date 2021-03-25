Dollar extends four-month high against euro as recovery outlooks diverge

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar hit a fresh

four-month high against the euro on Thursday as the U.S.

pandemic response continued to outpace Europe’s, which has been

hobbled by extended lockdowns and delayed vaccine rollouts.

The safe-haven greenback held on to most of a broad two-day

advance, which has been fueled by worries ranging from Europe’s

third COVID-19 wave and potential U.S. tax hikes to the

persistent specter of inflation.

Even Germany’s reversal of a call for a strict lockdown over

the Easter period did little to build confidence in the region’s

economic outlook, instead compounding discontent with Chancellor

Angela Merkel’s handling of the pandemic.

“The weak point in Europe remains around the vaccine rollout

amid the rise in new virus cases and the tightening of

restrictions … which likely means the mooted acceleration in

Q2 may have to be pushed back by a quarter,” Tapas Strickland,

director of economics and markets at National Australian Bank,

wrote in a client note.

“The narrative of the U.S. outperforming Europe in the

coming quarter remains.”

The euro traded near the four-month low of $1.1809

touched earlier in the Asian session, while a gauge of the

dollar against six major peers hovered just below a