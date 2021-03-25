Dollar extends four-month high against euro as recovery outlooks diverge

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Mar 25, 2021  •  28 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — The dollar hit a fresh

four-month high against the euro on Thursday as the U.S.

pandemic response continued to outpace Europe’s, which has been

hobbled by extended lockdowns and delayed vaccine rollouts.

The safe-haven greenback held on to most of a broad two-day

advance, which has been fueled by worries ranging from Europe’s

third COVID-19 wave and potential U.S. tax hikes to the

persistent specter of inflation.

Even Germany’s reversal of a call for a strict lockdown over

the Easter period did little to build confidence in the region’s

economic outlook, instead compounding discontent with Chancellor

Angela Merkel’s handling of the pandemic.

“The weak point in Europe remains around the vaccine rollout

amid the rise in new virus cases and the tightening of

restrictions … which likely means the mooted acceleration in

Q2 may have to be pushed back by a quarter,” Tapas Strickland,

director of economics and markets at National Australian Bank,

wrote in a client note.

“The narrative of the U.S. outperforming Europe in the

coming quarter remains.”

The euro traded near the four-month low of $1.1809

touched earlier in the Asian session, while a gauge of the

dollar against six major peers hovered just below a

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

four-month high of 92.617 reached overnight.

The dollar gained 0.2% to 108.905 yen, another

safe-haven currency, as the pair continued to consolidate below

109.

At the same time, the dollar’s rally showed some signs of

fatigue, as some of its bruised rivals recovered from lows amid

gains in many Asian equity markets.

Australia’s dollar, considered a liquid proxy for

risk appetite, bounced 0.3% after earlier dipping to $0.7579,

the lowest level since Feb. 2.

The British pound rose 0.2%, climbing out of a

six-week trough at $1.3675.

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields

consolidated around 1.6%, a week after hitting a more than

one-year top of 1.754%, which had also supported the dollar.

“The U.S. longer-term Treasury yield is lower than the

previous week’s level, and that is a very big factor for the

improvement in market sentiment,” said Minori Uchida, chief

currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

“Even if the yield is 1.6 or 1.7%, it is not enough to push

up the dollar constantly.”

On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed their confidence

in the U.S. recovery during a second day of testimony to

Congress.

Yellen told Senate lawmakers she was open to banks buying

back stock and paying dividends, an updated view showing her

confidence in the economy. Powell also said he thinks 2021 will

be a “very, very strong year in the most likely case.”

A day earlier, though, the treasury secretary had put

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

investors on alert after espousing tax hikes to pay for

President Joe Biden’s plans for upgrading infrastructure and

other investments.

Inflation could also rear its head as disruptions in the

supply chain exert cost pressures for manufacturers, with U.S.

factory activity picking up in early March.

Meanwhile in Europe, an unexpected expansion of business

activity did little to brighten the mood, with renewed COVID-19

lockdowns in many of the bloc’s member nations meaning the gains

may not last through April.

Concerns have been magnified because the third wave of

infections is being largely driven by the U.K. strain of the

virus, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist

Kim Mundy.

“The risk is that the more contagious and deadly strain of

the virus elicits a stronger response from European governments,

which sees Europe remaining locked down for longer,” she wrote

in a note.

“A significant delay to Europe’s re-opening efforts will

only widen the divergence between the economic outlook in Europe

and the U.S.,” putting additional pressure on the euro, she

said.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin continued to swing

widely, falling below $52,000 again in early Asian trading

before recovering to around $52,123.

That is after briefly topping $57,000 overnight after Tesla

Inc boss Elon Musk said customers can now buy the

company’s electric cars with the digital token.

Bitcoin hit a record high of $61,781.83 on March 13.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 400 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1823 $1.1815 +0.07% -3.23% +1.1828 +1.1804

Dollar/Yen 108.8850 108.6800 +0.21% +5.44% +108.9770 +108.7500

Euro/Yen 128.74 128.42 +0.25% +1.43% +128.8300 +128.4300

Dollar/Swiss 0.9354 0.9358 -0.06% +5.71% +0.9365 +0.9352

Sterling/Dollar 1.3699 1.3680 +0.17% +0.30% +1.3707 +1.3680

Dollar/Canadian 1.2569 1.2582 -0.08% -1.28% +1.2588 +1.2566

Aussie/Dollar 0.7603 0.7581 +0.30% -1.16% +0.7613 +0.7579

NZ 0.6976 0.6961 +0.21% -2.86% +0.6985 +0.6960

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing

and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR