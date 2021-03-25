Derrick Jaxn’s Alleged Current Affair Exposed After He Comes Clean About Past Infidelity

Instagram

The relationship guru’s alleged current mistress claims she became pregnant with his child late last year and that he told her he was getting a divorce with his wife.

Once a cheater, always a cheater. Derrick Jaxn may have not quit his betrayal on his wife Da’Naia Jackson despite recently publicly apologizing to her via Instagram. The love doctor is reportedly having an affair that is still ongoing.

On Wednesday, March 24, celebrity blogger Tasha K aired a phone call with a woman who is claiming to be Derrick’s current mistress. The unidentified woman is reportedly a doctor and she claimed she wasn’t aware of his social media presence.

The alleged mistress said she met Derrick in October 2020 when he approached her in the mall. The two became involved and she said she didn’t know that he’s married until she became pregnant late last year.

The woman claimed that she wasn’t trying to have children, but Derrick allegedly didn’t share the same view. He allegedly tried to prolong the termination process and told her that he already separated from his wife.

Derrick allegedly told the mistress he tried to get a divorce, but it was hard to serve her with the papers because his wife was in a different state. This alleged mistress even claimed that she still sees him as recent as last week on March 18.

The alleged mistress’ confession arrives after Derrick came clean about his past infidelity. In an Instagram video that also featured his wife posted on Monday, March 22, he said, “The truth is Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage,” addressing himself in the third person. He added, “All of it falls under the category of cheating, affairs, stepping out.”

Holding his wife’s hand, the man, who preaches “Healing & Healthy Relationships”, said his wife had known about it for a while and at one point she left her because of it. “There’s nothing out there that I don’t already know,” Da’Naia confirmed.

“I agree with people saying that there is no justification for bringing other women into our marriage … when I found out about it, I left,” she continued. “I did not come back until I saw a shift or a change in his mentality.” But she has forgiven him and they have started “a new chapter” in their relationship guided by their faith.