Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.26% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.26%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.26%.

The best performers of the session on the were DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.17% or 13.5 points to trade at 1170.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Coloplast A/S (CSE:) added 1.01% or 9.6 points to end at 964.2 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was up 0.79% or 3.4 points to 425.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 4.36% or 12.3 points to trade at 270.0 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 2.24% or 2.55 points to end at 111.45 and Simcorp A/S (CSE:) was down 2.04% or 16.0 points to 769.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 88 to 46 and 20 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 4.43% or 2.71 to $58.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May fell 3.99% or 2.57 to hit $61.84 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.43% or 7.40 to trade at $1725.80 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.43% to 6.3216, while EUR/DKK rose 0.01% to 7.4358.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.42% at 92.915.