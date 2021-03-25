DaniLeigh Posts and Deletes Concerning Instagram Message After ‘Snowfall’ Actor Shade

Instagram

This arrives after the FX drama’s actor Amin Joseph fires back at the ‘Yellow Bone’ raptress over her recent tweet in which she asked, ‘Am I the only one that can’t get into snowfall.’

Is DaniLeigh okay? The “Yellow Bone” raptress sparked concern after she shared a suicidal message, which has since been deleted, on her Instagram account. The said post featured the musician, who has been receiving trolling and backlash online over the past weeks, hinting that she didn’t want to be “here no more.”

“I feel l cry every other day.. I jus want my life to change already… [broken red heart emojis] I don’t wanna be here no more.. I got no real love around me,” so Dani wrote in the deleted post. In separate posts, Dani wrote, “I look like an idiot.”

Fans quickly sent supportive message to the “Cravin” spitter. “I feel bad for Dani Leigh,” one person expressed on Twitter. “I hope @DaniLeigh aight man. Hate hearing s**t like that,” another user said.

“Dani Leigh said she don’t feel like being here anymore I hope someone helps her she deleted the post though,” a concerned fan added. One person, meanwhile, wrote a lengthy uplifting message to the star, “Although things might seem rough and you’ve experience some nasty comments don’t let that eat U up on the inside. People are gonna talk regardless but you can’t let words get the best of you. The moment people see they have a hold over you they’re just gonna go harder.”

Another post read, “Love you girl[red heart emoji] keep your head up!”

This arrives after “Snowfall” actor Amin Joseph fired back at Dani’s recent tweet about the FX drama. “Am I the only one that can’t get into snowfall,” the rapper asked on the blue bird app. Amin apparently caught wind of the post and quickly fired back, “It’s a black thang, you wouldn’t understand.”

<br />

Prior to this, Dani was under fire for her controversial song “Yellow Bone” which made people label her colorist as the lyrics were about light-skinned women. After defending her song, Dani eventually apologized for it. “It wasn’t something that I looked at deeply…. I’m sorry that I wasn’t sensitive to the topic…. I definitely feel misunderstood,” she said, insisting that she’s not racist.