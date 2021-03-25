Crypto.com launches CRO token mainnet By Cointelegraph

Crypto.com launches CRO token mainnet

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has launched a fully decentralized open-source public blockchain, the Crypto.org Chain.

In an announcement today, the crypto exchange said it had launched its Crypto.org public blockchain after more than two years of research and development, two testnets, and a mainnet dry run with 275 million transactions reportedly processed within a month. The blockchain’s native token will be the Crypto.org Coin (CRO).