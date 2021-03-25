Crypto.com launches CRO token mainnet By Cointelegraph

Crypto.com launches CRO token mainnet
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has launched a fully decentralized open-source public blockchain, the Crypto.org Chain.
In an announcement today, the crypto exchange said it had launched its Crypto.org public blockchain after more than two years of research and development, two testnets, and a mainnet dry run with 275 million transactions reportedly processed within a month. The blockchain’s native token will be the Crypto.org Coin (CRO).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.