Crypto.com Launches Chain Mainnet, NFT Platform Next in Line By CoinQuora



Crypto.com Launches Chain Mainnet, NFT Platform Next in Line



Crypto.com officially announced the launch of its Crypto.org chain mainnet.

Moreover, Crypto.com plans to launch its NFT platform on March 26.

Furthermore, the upgrade enables users of the network to experience seamless transactions with lower fees. Indeed an ideal feature for crypto payments, DeFi, and NFT’s.

