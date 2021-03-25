Crypto.com Launches Chain Mainnet, NFT Platform Next in Line By CoinQuora

Crypto.com Launches Chain Mainnet, NFT Platform Next in Line
- Crypto.com officially announced the launch of its Crypto.org chain mainnet.
- Moreover, Crypto.com plans to launch its NFT platform on March 26.
Crypto.com officially announced the launch of its Crypto.org chain mainnet today. As a result, traders and investors in the network will experience an overall blockchain system upgrade.
Furthermore, the upgrade enables users of the network to experience seamless transactions with lower fees. Indeed an ideal feature for crypto payments, DeFi, and NFT’s.
A New Era Beginshttps://t.co/FaauJaS19Z Chain Mainnet is Live! pic.twitter.com/qO3XOwEaTe
— Crypto.com (@cryptocom) March 25, 2021
