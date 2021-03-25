Colts RB Marlon Mack weighs in on team’s crowded backfield

After missing nearly all of last season, running back Marlon Mack is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the upcoming season. When asked if he was concerned about a lack of touches due to the Colts’ crowded backfield, Mack said he was confident that the team was “going to make it work.”

“I know coach Frank (Reich) — those guys are going to cook something good for us,” Mack told the Colts’ official website. “I know it is only one ball, but those guys are going to take care of each one of us. We know we are going to make it work.”

Heading into last season, Mack was set to be the featured back for Indianapolis, but then he tore his Achilles in Week 1, opening the door for rookie Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins to get carries.

And the trio proved to be more than adequate fill-ins for Mack, especially Taylor, who ended up rushing for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns while clearly establishing himself as the go-to back moving forward.

Mack signed a one-year, $2 million deal to stay with the Colts in the hopes of proving himself as he comes back from injury.